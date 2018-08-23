BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.43 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $13.22 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other BRT Apartments news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,889 shares in the company, valued at $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

