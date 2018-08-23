Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Receives $34.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.00%. sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

