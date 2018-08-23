Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Stake Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,043,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,892 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,258,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,055,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPY. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

