Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$54.90 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$31.74 and a 52-week high of C$49.34.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a provider of business services, including construction services, residential real estate services and facilities management. The Company operates through five segments: Construction services, Other business services, Energy operations, Other industrial operations, and Corporate and other.

