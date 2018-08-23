Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.51

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,823,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 53.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 296,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 102,533 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 962,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.