Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Takes $159,000 Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,082,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,883,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.