Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 5,347 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.