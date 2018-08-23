Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys 2,427 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $56.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.