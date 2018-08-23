Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Price Target at $94.25

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 814.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 286.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

