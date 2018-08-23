Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) PT at $13.25

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.72 million, a PE ratio of 167.44 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $805,161.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,418.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,801 shares of company stock worth $2,431,514 over the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

