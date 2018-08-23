Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $48.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.05 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $44.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $191.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $192.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $205.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $202.84 million to $209.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

LKFN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. 31,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,208.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,212 shares of company stock worth $110,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $202,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.