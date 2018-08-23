Brokerages Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Finjan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Finjan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Finjan.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FNJN. TheStreet raised shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

FNJN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 233,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,977. Finjan has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.64.

In other Finjan news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $169,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $117,745.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,252 shares of company stock worth $304,383. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNJN. Southpaw Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the first quarter worth $8,198,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the first quarter worth $650,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finjan in the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Finjan by 133.2% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.