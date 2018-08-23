Brokerages Expect Catalent Inc (CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. Catalent posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 105.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 24,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,857. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

