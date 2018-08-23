Brokerages Anticipate Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sanchez Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sanchez Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanchez Energy.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $259.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of SN stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.82. Sanchez Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 2,785,563 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanchez Energy by 83.2% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 782,834 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sanchez Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

