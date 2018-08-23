Brokerages Anticipate Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Netshoes (CAYMAN) posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NETS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NETS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,287. Netshoes has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

