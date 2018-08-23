Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce $370.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $671.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 1,197,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,720. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.01.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.