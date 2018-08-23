Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.67 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $25,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,270,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,628,820. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

