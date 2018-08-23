Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Insider Earl Sibley Acquires 13 Shares

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.34) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($186.45).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,132 ($14.47) per share, for a total transaction of £158.48 ($202.58).
BVS opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.47) on Thursday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 826 ($10.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,222 ($15.62).
Bovis Homes Group Company Profile
Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
