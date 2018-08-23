Boston Partners Sells 5,467 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Forward Air by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Forward Air news, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $896,357.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $509,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,347 shares of company stock worth $2,669,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

