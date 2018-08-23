Boston Partners Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 10.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 12.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 30.05%. research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.