Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 137.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $712,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

