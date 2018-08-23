Boolberry 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,557.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boolberry has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.01391410 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001688 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,957,970 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com

Boolberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

