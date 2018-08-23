Boohoo Group (BOO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Boohoo Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Boohoo Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.90 ($3.07).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.35) on Thursday. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.20).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £3,339,805.70 ($4,269,213.47).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

