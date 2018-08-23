BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BofI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOFI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BofI during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in BofI during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BofI during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in BofI during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BofI during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BofI alerts:

BOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BofI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BofI in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other BofI news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOFI opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.12. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. equities research analysts predict that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.