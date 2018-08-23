Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $350.03 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $234.29 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

