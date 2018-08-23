Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.25 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.17.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.