BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $248,000 Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP opened at $9.00 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.91.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Merion Capital Group upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.