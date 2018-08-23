Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, FCoin and DragonEX. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $386,722.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,218,110 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

