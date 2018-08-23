Bluejay Mining (JAY) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21). Approximately 5,602,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.88 ($0.19).

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

