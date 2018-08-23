bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $161.60 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $236.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.05.

In other news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $1,129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,507 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

