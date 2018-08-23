Bloom Energy Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Bloom Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

BE stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995 in the last 90 days.

