Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Receives $25.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Cowen began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New bought 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995 in the last quarter.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.