Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holdings Cut by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.56%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $24,596,895.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,677 shares of company stock valued at $28,726,044. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.