Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of BHVN opened at $35.62 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,245 shares of company stock worth $14,479,071. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 186,274 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

