Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Biogen by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 429,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 31.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 20.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $344.98 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

