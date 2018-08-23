BioBar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (BIOB)

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BioBar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioBar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BioBar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar Coin Profile

BioBar (BIOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto . BioBar’s official website is biobar-crypto.ml

Buying and Selling BioBar

BioBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

