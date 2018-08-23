Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8286236725686 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.80.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $212.02 and a 12-month high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.05 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%. equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.