Binance Coin Price Hits $9.68 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $9.68 or 0.00148767 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, DDEX, Binance and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a market cap of $924.59 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00270470 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033103 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.06591898 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 192,443,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,512,523 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Exrates, Bancor Network, IDEX, FCoin, Binance, AirSwap, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

