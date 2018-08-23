BidaskClub Upgrades German American Bancorp. (GABC) to “Buy”

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GABC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.93. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 29.17%. equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 27,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $1,013,706.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

