BidaskClub Upgrades Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) to “Strong-Buy”

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

CHFN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $373.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.29. Charter Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.70%.

In other news, President Lee Washam sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) Company Profile

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

