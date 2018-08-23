BidaskClub Lowers Qorvo (QRVO) to Sell

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $168,758.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,456.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,883.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock worth $2,774,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Qorvo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 90,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

