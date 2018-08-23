BHP Billiton (BLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,780 by Analysts at HSBC

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from GBX 1,860 ($23.78) to GBX 1,780 ($22.75) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLT. Barclays raised BHP Billiton to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.45) to GBX 1,800 ($23.01) in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.57) target price on BHP Billiton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,693 ($21.64).

Shares of BLT stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($20.84) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.55.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

