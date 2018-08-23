BGC Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 807% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other BGC Partners news, Director William J. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $11.80 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

