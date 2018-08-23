BetaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. BetaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetaCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017464 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00058570 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BetaCoin Profile

BetaCoin (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info . BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling BetaCoin

BetaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.