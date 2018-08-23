Berry Petroleum (BRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRY opened at $13.50 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,795,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

