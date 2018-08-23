Berry Petroleum (BRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Shares of NYSE:BRY opened at $13.50 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
