Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Persimmon (PSN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,760 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,775 ($35.47) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.34) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.71) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($36.30) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($36.56) to GBX 2,575 ($32.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,725.80 ($34.84).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,484 ($31.75) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,046 ($26.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,901 ($37.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

