Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 17064 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 529,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $344,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

