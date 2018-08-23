Belden (BDC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Belden has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Belden by 83.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 14,270.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

