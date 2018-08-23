Belden (BDC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Belden (NYSE:BDC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Belden earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2243356533063 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:BDC opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

