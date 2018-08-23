Bayer (BAYRY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.